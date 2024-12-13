Would Chelsea be the first WSL club to have an invincible season?

Mayra Ramirez celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's third goal vs FC Twente in the Champions League

Chelsea are currently on track for an invincible season in the Women's Super League as they have won all nine of their games in the 2024/25 season so far.

When Emma Hayes left at the end of the last campaign, many were apprehensive about what impact that would have on the Blues. However, Sonia Bompastor has come in and taken the club to another level.

They have also won all of their Women's Champions League games this season meaning they have not lost or drawn any fixture. But if they do have a perfect season, will they be the first WSL club to have an invincible campaign? Here's all you need to know.

Invincible season: Which English women's clubs have achieved the feat?

Arsenal had a flawless 2006/07 season (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

In the WSL era, which began in 2011, only one team have had an invincible season - Chelsea. In the 2017/18 season, they recorded 13 wins and five draws in the English top-flight.



Chelsea were also on track to have an unbeaten season in the 2019/20 season but that campaign was curtailed because of the pandemic. However, multiple teams achieved the unbelievable feat of an unbeaten season before the WSL era.

Sonia Bompastor has impressed since becoming Chelsea manager (Image credit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Women's football was banned in England for 50 years until 1971 and so FourFourTwo will focus on the records from that year onwards.

Arsenal were the first English women's club to secure an invincible season in the 1994/95 campaign. The Gunners have also secured the feat on five other occasions. They recorded an invincible campaign in the 2000/01, 2004/05, 2005/06, 2006/07, 2007/08 seasons.

Their unbelievable form in the mid 2000s saw the club go 108 matches unbeaten in the English top-flight between 2003 and 2009.



Arsenal's form peaked in the 2006/07 season when they won the quadruple, they are still the only English club ever to achieve the feat. In FourFourTwo's view, this team was the greatest ever in English football.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On top of winning absolutely everything they could, they also had a perfect league season as they won all 22 games they played.

Arsenal is not the only other English women's club to have an invincible season though.

Croydon, which is now known as Charlton Athletic, also had unbeaten seasons in the 1995/96 and 1998/99 seasons. The club currently play in the Championship.

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor has become the first manager to win her first seven WSL games in charge and has only added to her perfect start.

When asked about her flawless start, Bompastor said in November: "We want to show that we can beat every team, because that's the mentality you need to have when you want to win everything."