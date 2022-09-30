Wilfred Ndidi set to make Leicester line-up against Nottingham Forest
Wilfred Ndidi is expected to be fit for Leicester to face Nottingham Forest after returning early during the international break.
The midfielder came back from Nigeria duty with a hamstring problem but should be available.
Full-backs Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain long-term absentees for the Foxes.
Nottingham Forest will assess Scott McKenna and Morgan Gibbs-White before Monday’s match.
McKenna has a knee injury picked up on international duty with Scotland while Gibbs-White’s foot injury stopped him linking up with England Under-21s.
Orel Mangala (hamstring), Moussa Niakhate (groin) and Omar Richards (leg) remain injured but Serge Aurier could be in line for his debut.
Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Smithies, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Faes, Amartey, Evans, Justin, Thomas, Castagne, Ndidi, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho, Perez.
Forest provisional squad: Henderson, Worrall, Williams, Aurier, McKenna, Lodi, Gibbs-White, O’Brien, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Johnson, Hennessey, Biancone, Boly, Bade, Cook, Toffolo, Colback, Lingard, Awoniyi, Surridge, Dennis.
