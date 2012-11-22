Williams: Diving Suarez is an embarrassment

Suarez, already a target for boos from the stands in England after he received an eight-match ban last season for racially abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra, was unworthy of respect, Williams said.

"He dived more than any other player I've played against before - it was so bad I was genuinely shocked," wrote Williams in his book, excerpts of which are being published in the South Wales Evening Post.

"His behaviour was embarrassing. The sad thing is that he's a brilliant player and I rate him very highly, but he just possesses this temperament that I can't stand to see in a fellow footballer.

"The lack of respect he shows everyone means he gets no respect from me."

The Uruguayan was labelled a disgrace by United manager Sir Alex Ferguson after refusing to shake Evra's hand earlier this year following his ban and he is no stranger to controversy.

At the 2010 World Cup he was sent off for a blatant handball on the goal-line against Ghana and in October he celebrated a goal in the Merseyside derby with a comical dive in front of Everton manager David Moyes, a critic of Suarez's tactics.

After their meeting in May on the final day of the season, which Swansea won 1-0, and ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday, Williams wrote of his dislike for Suarez.

"The manner in which he approached the game, with utter contempt for us all, means that he's streets ahead of any player I've truly disliked since we've been in the Premier League.

"Suarez has that aura about him that says: 'I'm untouchable'. Having played against him for 90 minutes now, all I can say is that for such a talented player, he's very annoying."

Suarez told the Liverpool website earlier this month he was happy for opposition supporters to jeer him as it motivated him even more.

The 25-year-old has been in superb form all season and leads the Premier League scoring charts with 10 goals to put his name firmly among the favourites for player of the year.