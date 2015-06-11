Wilshere accepts FA charge

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere has accepted a misconduct charge from the Football Association (FA) in relation to his anti-Tottenham chants following the FA Cup final.

After Arsenal won the competition, Wilshere aimed derogatory chants at club rivals Spurs on an open-top bus parade before being hit with an FA charge.

The 23-year-old was informed of the charge when he joined up with the England squad last week, but described his actions as a "bit of fun", adding that the decision to take action against him was "harsh".

However, Perform understands Wilshere has accepted the charge, with the FA likely to settle on a punishment in the next few days.

Wilshere is set to feature in England's Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia on Sunday, after manager Roy Hodgson had his say on the matter last week.

Hodgson suggested Wilshere - who has previously hit the headlines when pictured smoking cigarettes and a shisha pipe in recent seasons - needed to "curb his enthusiasm".