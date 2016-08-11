Wilshere: Arsenal can be champions

Jack Wilshere claims only fine margins have kept Arsenal from ending their wait for a Premier League title and it could all click into place in 2016-17.

Arsene Wenger's side finished second last season, having spurned what at one stage appeared to be an excellent opportunity to claim the top-flight crown for the first time in 12 years.

England midfielder Wilshere, on his way back from a knee injury, believes if they can keep their composure at key times next term, the long wait for a Premier League crown will be over.

"There are a few small things that we have to work on," the 24-year-old told Arsenal Player. "The biggest thing for me is if you look back at the games last season we dropped points in, they were probably games we were expected to win.

"We need to be more focused for them and to take each game as seriously as any other. After we beat Leicester at home last season, we dropped off a little bit.

"This season, we can't let that happen and if we don't let that happen we can be champions."

Arsenal open the season at home to Liverpool on Sunday and Wilshere is relishing the prospect.

"We can't wait. Pre-season seems to drag on and we want to get down to business and get the first game of the Premier League out of the way," he added.

"We know is it a big game, Liverpool improved quite a lot last year and they are only going to get better and better this year so we have to be ready for them on Sunday.

"I think we improved every game in pre-season. I think that is the aim, we know that the first few games are about fitness and then we can start working on things the boss wants us to improve on this season.

"We have done that, and against Manchester City last Sunday we looked quite strong, quite fit and ready for the start of the season."