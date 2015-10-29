Wilshere can make the difference for Arsenal, gushes Xavi

Barcelona icon Xavi believes Jack Wilshere has what it takes to make the difference for both Arsenal and England.

The 23-year-old is regarded as one of the most gifted English players of his generation, but injuries have prevented him from really making an impact at Arsenal so far.

However, Xavi has little doubt he will eventually become a key figure for club and country once he shakes off his fitness problems.

"He played a fantastic game against Barcelona in 2011," Xavi told Sport magazine.

"Let’s not forget he was just 20 or 21 years old [Wilshere was 19]. It’s just a shame he got injured so many times over the past two years.

"If he gets going and finds a bit of continuity as well, he may make the difference for both Arsenal and the English national team.

"He is a different kind of English player. Even though he has been nourished in a physical type of football, he is really talented, gifted for passing and he does not give the ball away. He does not seem to be English."

Wilshere has yet to feature for Arsenal this campaign. The midfielder is currently recovering from a hairline crack in his left fibula.