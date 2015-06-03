Wilshere charged for Spurs taunts

Jack Wilshere has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) for foul-mouthed chants aimed at Tottenham during Arsenal's FA Cup celebrations on Sunday.

The England midfielder caused controversy as Arsenal toured north London in an open-top bus following their 4-0 win over Aston Villa in the final at Wembley.

Wilshere grabbed a microphone and addressed fans with the question: "What do you we think of Tottenham?"

The supporters responded with "s***", before Wilshere asked: "What do we think of s***?"

Fans replied with "Tottenham".

Wilshere received criticism for his actions but later apologised in a post on Twitter.

An FA statement read: "Jack Wilshere has been charged with misconduct in relation to Arsenal's FA Cup celebrations on Sunday 31 May 2015.

"It is alleged his conduct in making and/or inciting certain comments during the club's open bus trophy tour was improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

"The player has until 6pm on 10 June 2015 to respond to the charge."