Wilshere charged for Spurs taunts
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been charged with misconduct for taunts directed at rivals Tottenham.
Jack Wilshere has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) for foul-mouthed chants aimed at Tottenham during Arsenal's FA Cup celebrations on Sunday.
The England midfielder caused controversy as Arsenal toured north London in an open-top bus following their 4-0 win over Aston Villa in the final at Wembley.
Wilshere grabbed a microphone and addressed fans with the question: "What do you we think of Tottenham?"
The supporters responded with "s***", before Wilshere asked: "What do we think of s***?"
Fans replied with "Tottenham".
Wilshere received criticism for his actions but later apologised in a post on Twitter.
An FA statement read: "Jack Wilshere has been charged with misconduct in relation to Arsenal's FA Cup celebrations on Sunday 31 May 2015.
"It is alleged his conduct in making and/or inciting certain comments during the club's open bus trophy tour was improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.
"The player has until 6pm on 10 June 2015 to respond to the charge."
