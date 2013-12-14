Wilshere could face punishment for gesture

The England international was pictured raising his middle finger towards the home supporters during Arsenal's 6-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Liverpool's Luis Suarez was handed a one-match ban and a fine for a similar incident at Fulham in 2011, and Wilshere now faces a nervy wait to see if he will face retrospective action.

Elsewhere, team-mate Mesut Ozil has apologised to Arsenal supporters after failing to applaud them at the end of the match.

The 25-year-old headed straight towards the tunnel at the final whistle, and was given a verbal tirade by fellow Germany international Per Mertesacker for failing to recognise the Arsenal faithful who had made the trip to Manchester.

"Sorry I didn't thank the fans at the end of the game," Ozil posted on his official Facebook page.

"You have been brilliant to me and I know you had travelled a long way and spent your money to support us. I was upset with the result and I know I should have come to you to say 'thank you' and I know it is a big Arsenal tradition win, lose or draw."