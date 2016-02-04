Wilshere: Difficult to stay positive

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere concedes it has been "difficult to stay positive" during his recovery from a cracked fibula.

Wilshere has missed the past six months but is slowly edging closer to a comeback and will be hoping to play his way into Roy Hodgson's England squad for Euro 2016.

"[My recovery is] going well," Wilshere told Arsenal Player. "I'm back on the pitch and I'm just trying to build my fitness up because everyone knows how tough it is to play in the Premier League.

"I'm working on it and I'm slowly getting there.

"Sometimes it's been difficult to stay positive, especially after the injuries that I've had which have been frustrating, but as the injury goes, you get closer to full fitness and you see the light at the end of the tunnel, then you start to think about coming back and getting involved in the team."

Arsenal sit fourth in the Premier League after four games without a win and, discussing the club's title chances, Wilshere added: "We've had a strong season and we're in a position this year where we can really go for it.

"In the past we’ve struggled around Christmas and before we've given ourselves no chance really, but this year we're [close to the top] with important players coming back. Hopefully they can help us.

"We've added a world-class goalkeeper [Petr Cech] and he's been massive for us with his experience. Apart from that, the team's the same and I think a big part of [us challenging] is because we’ve been together for a few years and the younger British players have started to mature a bit and that's really helped."