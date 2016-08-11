Wilshere: England players deserve boos

Jack Wilshere said he and his England team-mates should be braced for a chorus of boos when they step out into hostile away grounds in the Premier League after their horror Euro 2016 campaign.

England promised much ahead of another major international tournament but once again delivered very little, losing in the round of 16 to European minnows Iceland 2-1.

And Arsenal midfielder Wilshere said the result had done significant damage to the players' reputations while also meaning England would have to "win back" the trust of the nation's supporters.

"I think [we deserve the boos], because we know that we were not good enough. We know that we didn't reach the heights that the country expected us to meet," he said.

"We didn't perform. And for us, as well, the main thing is to look at ourselves. We, as players, know that we were not good enough.

"Of course we let the fans down. We know that England fans are passionate, and they are going to show their frustration towards us.

"But I think it's important for us as players for the national team to focus on working for the new manager [Sam Allardyce], focus on what he wants us to do as a team."

Wilshere added that he was happy to see Sam Allardyce get the nod for the top job, following Roy Hodgson's departure.

"I'm happy with him, I think it's important that the England manager is English," he said.

"I have worked under Fabio Capello and [former manager Roy] Hodgson, and they were both great, but I think it's important that he [the manager] is English and he shares the same passion as all of us. He knows what playing for England is all about, and I'm looking forward, if selected, to work with him.

"Watching his [Allardyce's] teams when I was growing up and over the last few years, one thing that stands out is that they are organised. People talk about his style of play, but I think he does what it takes to win games.

"And I think we need that with England as well, because every game you play at international level is different, you play against different teams, some teams that pass the ball, some teams that are more direct.

"You look at what he did with Sunderland and what he has done at other clubs, he knows what it takes to get the result, and I think that will be a positive thing for us."