Quiz! Can you name every Arsenal player to have gone to a major tournament with England, since 1966?

Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring for England against North Macedonia in June 2023.

Representing your country at a major international tournament is not something many people get to do.

When you do, your name is usually written into history (unless you have a particularly bad tournament, in which case forget about it!), and remembered for generations to come.

Our latest quiz will test that theory, and we have a feeling Arsenal fans may feel they have a slight advantage with this one...

With just 12 minutes on the clock, we need you to name the 40 Arsenal players who have represented England at a major tournament since 1966.

It's a tough one, even the most die-hard Gunners and Three Lions fans may struggle with this one!

Someone player escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

