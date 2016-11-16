Wilshere has transformed Bournemouth - Howe

Jack Wilshere has transformed Bournemouth since joining on loan from Arsenal, says manager Eddie Howe.

The England midfielder has made eight Premier League appearances for his new side in 2016-17, more than he managed in the previous two injury-interrupted campaigns with the Gunners combined.

Wilshere's contribution has delighted Howe, who feels there are no limits to how far the 24-year-old can go in the game now he has found his confidence once again.

"His quality on the ball, his technical ability, is second to none and I think he is so comfortable he's made us a totally different team with the ball," Howe said to Sky Sports.

"I think he can achieve anything that he wants. He's been hampered by serious injuries and when you have been out of football for two years, it's a very difficult thing to pick up your highest level, so he's building towards that and he's improving every game.

"What's pleasantly surprised me has been his mentality, his attitude to training, his ability to mould himself to the team, to fit into that team ethic that we have.

"His defensive performances have been of the highest class, so I've been really, really pleased with him and it's been great to work with him.

"The thing for us was to get Jack to enjoy his work, his training, try to get his mind off everything that goes around that - he's under a lot of pressure, he's under the microscope with everything he does.

"The better place Jack is in physically and mentally, the better place our team is going to be in because he can be a real difference-maker for us."

Bournemouth are 13th in the Premier League, but have suffered consecutive defeats to Middlesbrough and Sunderland in their last two outings, with a trip to Stoke City coming up on Saturday.