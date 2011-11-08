Wilshere: I will be at Arsenal forever

Wilshere, 19, has been with the Gunners since he was nine years old and began to establish himself in the first team at the start of last season after a successful loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in the second half of the 2009/10 season.

Although he is currently sidelined until at least January or February following major ankle surgery, Wilshere has pledged his career to the club.

"Can I promise I will be at Arsenal forever? I can promise that, yes," he told reporters.

"I've been at the club since I was nine and I've learned to love it. From the Patrick Vieira days, to Dennis Bergkamp, Cesc Fabregas, I've watched them come through and move on.

"But now there's a crop of new players, Aaron Ramsey, myself, Kieran Gibbs, hopefully we can really create something special. I love the club and I want to be part of its future."

Arsenal have recovered after a poor start to the season and have climbed to seventh in the Premier League table after winning their last four league matches since a 2-1 defeat at arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on October 2.