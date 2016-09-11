Wilshere out to silence critics

Jack Wilshere is determined to silence his doubters and get his career back on track at Bournemouth after stalling at Arsenal.

Wilshere joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal on deadline day after being told by Arsene Wenger he would struggle to get regular first-team action at the Emirates following his injury problems.

The midfielder made his competitive debut off the bench in the 1-0 win over West Brom on Saturday and he is keen to prove his star quality in the remainder of 2016-17.

"If there's any question mark over me I know it's my fitness. So hopefully I can play as many games as possible, prove everyone wrong and re-kick my career," Wilshere told the club's official website.

"The biggest aim for me, and I am sure everyone is aware of it, is to get as many games as possible. That was the idea coming here.

"It was also good to come on for my first minutes and get used to the way that the boys play. It's similar to the way I am used to playing at Arsenal. I can fit into this team, I think.

"I came on in the number 10 position and then moved to the right for the team. I can do that role and I can also play deeper. I am comfortable in all of those positions. Different games bring different problems, so we will see."