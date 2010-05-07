Win playing contract with Swindon

Well then you could be in luck, as FourFourTwo, in association with SamsungFootball.co.uk, are giving one young aspiring footballer the chance of winning a professional contract with League One promotion-chasers Swindon Town.

The winner, selected following a series of regional and national trials between now and the end of the year, will be given a shiny new 12-month playing contract - and a once in a lifetime chance to prove his worth in the Football League.

Danny Wilson's squad already contains one youngster making a startling ascent up the football pyramid, in the form of striker Charlie Austin.

The 20-year-old arrived at the County Ground from Dorset side Poole Town of the Wessex League Premier Division, the ninth tier of English football.

"I'm living an absolute dream. I got my chance and now I don't want to let it go," Austin told FourFourTwo.

"What's happened to me proves you can still go from nowhere to scoring goals in the Football League which is what this initiative is all about."

The competition is open to players who will be 18 years of age as of January 1 2011. Visit SamsungFootball for more details.

