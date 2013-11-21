Winning at Fulham is crucial, says Laudrup

Swansea are flying in the UEFA Europa League - they are on course to reach the knockout stages with two group matches to play - but have struggled this term in the English top flight.

The Welsh outfit have won just three Premier League matches and lie 13th, two points above the relegation zone.

Ahead of a period that seems them play 12 matches in just over six weeks, Laudrup is fully aware of the importance of the clash with Fulham.

"I go to this game as the first game of 12 games in 43 days – nine games in the league, two games in Europe and one FA Cup game," Laudrup said.

"I know all managers - myself included - say that all the games are important but, for me, this is one of the most important games of our next 12."

Swansea's last Premier League match saw them come from 2-0 down to take the lead, only for a last-gasp Charlie Adam penalty to give Stoke City a 3-3 draw at the Liberty Stadium.

Adam's goal represented a third injury-time equaliser against Swansea in five matches and, as a result, Laudrup's men have not tasted victory in over a month.

Laudrup is staying positive, though, and wants to see more of the football his side played in the second half against Stoke, when they scored three goals.

"We have to take the fantastic second-half performance against Stoke into this game. It is so important that we bring that performance but, most importantly, get the result," he said.

"We were so frustrated after the Stoke game because the players deserved to win, even more so than they did against Kuban Krasnodar (in the Europa League).

"But what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, and I am definitely sure we will come back stronger."

Michel Vorm will return from suspension for Saturday's match but the likes of Michu (knee and ankle), Pablo Hernandez (thigh) and Garry Monk (knee) are all still sidelined.

However, Laudrup revealed he had received positive news about Michu's recovery and that both he and Hernandez would play a part in the coming weeks.

"We knew that Michu would need a little more time - maybe, if we're lucky, less than first expected. The same goes for Pablo," said the Dane.

"But because we have so many games, we have to be careful not to pull one or two in too early.

"We need all of the players, especially for the coming six weeks, where everybody will play."