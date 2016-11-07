Witsel: Juve move will happen

Axel Witsel has no doubt that it is just a matter of time before he signs for Juventus.

The Belgium international was pursued by the Serie A champions earlier this season, but a transfer from Zenit failed to materialise before the window closed.

However, the 27-year-old is confident he will be plying his trade in Turin eventually.

He told DH: "It's great that a club like Juve has not stopped being interested in me.

"I don't ask too many questions about when I will arrive in Turin, whether it's in January or June.

"I know it will happen, but it remains to be seen when."

After Juve's initial attempts to sign the versatile midfielder came up short, Witsel tweeted: "The longer the wait, the bigger the reward. Life goes on."

Witsel, who helped Zenit to the Russian Premier League title in 2014-15, has 76 caps for his country.