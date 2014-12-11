Wolfsburg boss Hecking eyes 'huge' success

The Bundesliga side, who sit second in the league, need a draw at Lille on Thursday to secure their place in the knockout stages.

Hecking is eyeing what he said would be a massive achievement - advancing behind Everton in Group H.

"They are two different competitions [the Bundesliga and UEFA Europa League]," he said.

"Since we started our group I've said it again and again - we have a very hard group and to pass it would be huge for us.

"But tomorrow's game has nothing do to with the Bundesliga.

"So first there is the Bundesliga where we are in a good position. And the second thing is the Europa League and we have the chance to turn it into a story of success as well.

"You have to separate both competitions."

A loss for Wolfsburg and they are out, with Lille joining them on seven points but ahead on head-to-head record.

Hecking said his team understood the importance of the game.

"I want to pass that challenge with my team, but I didn't change anything in comparison to the Bundesliga matches, I don't think any special measures will be necessary," he said.

"The team knows the character of the game and the more we point that out the bigger problem it will be for the team."