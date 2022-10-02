Wolves part company with head coach Bruno Lage – reports

By PA Staff
( Press Association )
published

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – London Stadium
(Image credit: Zac Goodwin)

Wolves have parted company with head coach Bruno Lage, according to reports.

Lage guided Wolves to a 10th-placed finish last season after succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo in June 2021.

But they have won only once this term and Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at West Ham dropped them into the bottom three of the Premier League.

Wolves are also the lowest scorers in the division, with just three goals.

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Goodison Park

Bruno Lage was appointed Wolves boss in June 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)

They spent more than £100million over the summer, with Sasa Kalajdzic, Matheus Nunes, Goncalo Guedes and Nathan Collins all arriving for fees.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa and Boubacar Traore joined as a free agent and on loan respectively.

But Kalajdzic suffered a long-term injury on his debut, while fellow forwards Hwang Hee-chan and Raul Jimenez were also sidelined.

Lage previously managed Benfica in his native Portugal before joining Wolves, winning the Primeira Liga in his first season in charge.

The 46-year-old also worked as Carlos Carvalhal’s assistant at Swansea during their time in the Premier League.

