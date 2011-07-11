Woodgate signs deal with Stoke

The 31-year-old former Real Madrid player, whose career has been afflicted by injury, has signed a one-year deal with last term's FA Cup runners-up but has the option of a second season should he prove his fitness.

"The lad is a top-class player and it's been well documented that he has had his injury troubles, but we believe that if his fitness is managed properly, he will play games for us," Stoke manager Tony Pulis told the club website.