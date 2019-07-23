Wotherspoon injury adds to St Johnstone’s early season woes

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has suffered another pre-season blow after seeing midfielder David Wotherspoon ruled out for up to six weeks.

The Canada international damaged knee ligaments during Sunday’s clash with Ross County and could now be missing until September.

The Northern Irishman told Saints TV: “Unfortunately David picked up a knee injury.

“He was landed on clumsily during the first half by a Ross County player and he’s damaged knee ligaments. He will be out for four to six weeks.”

Wright was already reeling from Sunday’s Staggies defeat, which has ended their hopes of reaching the Betfred Cup second round.

Saints got their campaign off to the worst possible start when they lost to League One part-timers Montrose meaning they had to beat top-flight new boys County to stay in with a chance of progression.

But the 2-1 defeat to last season’s Championship winners means Wednesday night’s visit of Brechin and Saturday’s Forfar trip are now dead rubbers.

Murray Davidson, however, insists there will be no shortage of incentive as they wrap up their commitments in the competition.

“We’re obviously out and that’s massively disappointing as we wanted to get out of the group,” said the midfielder, who is set to be rejoined in the starting line up for the Brechin clash by striker Matty Kennedy.

“But we have two games left where we need to try to get two victories – for many reasons.

“Personally, you want to be playing the first game of the league season against Celtic, and I’m sure the manager will be looking at things with an eye on that.

“There’s confidence as well so we want to go to these two games and take six points.

“If selected, then I know I’ll be giving everything to get some positive results. It’s not a case these two matches are a hindrance or anything like that.

“We need to get back winning. The more games you win, the more of a habit it becomes and we need to get that feeling back – and that starts against Brechin.”