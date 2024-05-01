Wrexham director Humphrey Ker clarifies Rob McElhenney 55,000-seat stadium claim

By Steven Chicken
published

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has yet more ambitions for the club following their promotion to League One

Humphrey Ker, the British comedian, actor and writer who was made executive director of Wrexham by new owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, poses for a picture on the pitch during warm up before the EFL League Two match between Wrexham and Salford City at StoK Cae Ras on October 14th 2023 in Wrexham, Wales
(Image credit: Tom Jenkins/Getty Images)

Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker is well used to club co-owner Rob McElhenney’s eager optimism and ambition, and so could not help a wry laugh when asked about the actor’s quotes that he wants to develop the club’s Racecourse Ground up to a 45,000-55,00 seater stadium.

That’s a considerable increase from their current 12,600 stadium, with their Kop end currently home to a temporary stand.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.