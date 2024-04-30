Wrexham owners announce Mexican club stake purchase

By James Ridge
published

Wrexham's Hollywood owners have announced their purchase of a minority stake in a Liga MX club

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have announced their purchase of a minority stake in Liga MX side Necaxa.

The duo, owners of the RR McReynolds group, have added a second club to their portfolio after successfully transforming the fortunes of the Welsh club over the past few years.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.