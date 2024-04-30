Wrexham owners announce Mexican club stake purchase

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have announced their purchase of a minority stake in Liga MX side Necaxa.

The duo, owners of the RR McReynolds group, have added a second club to their portfolio after successfully transforming the fortunes of the Welsh club over the past few years.

Under the Hollywood duo's leadership, the Red Dragons have enjoyed back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One, having secured 2nd place in League Two this season at the first time of asking.

Wrexham recently confirmed promotion to League One next season. (Image credit: Future)

The duo offered the financial flexibility to attract established stars in Paul Mullen, James McClean and Steven Fletcher to complement an already talented squad.

“A few years ago, if you told me I would be crying tears of joy over a football match taking place in north Wales, you would be Rob McElhenney,” Reynolds on X after the club secured promotion to League One. “Congrats to Wrexham and to my co-chairman in crime. Double up the town! This is the ride of our lives.”

The Wrexham effect in Mexico?

The RR McReynolds group joins fellow actress Eva Longoria, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, model Kate Upton and NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as minority stake owners Necaxa.

Currently sat 9th in Liga MX, the side has failed to repeat anything close to the success they enjoyed in the 1990s winning all three of their previous league titles in that decade.

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate after the team won the National League title at the Racecourse Ground (Image credit: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

Similarly to Wrexham, Necaxa have a long history behind them, celebrating their 100th birthday last year.

With a host of celebrities now involved, it remains to be seen whether the sleeping giant of Mexican football can regain their place amongst South America's elite clubs.

