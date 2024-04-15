'The ambition of the club is to get as high up the leagues as quickly as possible - but we're under no illusions': Wrexham star highlights what's next after achieving League Two promotion

Wrexham may only have just earned promotion to League One after dismantling Forest Green Rovers 6-0 on Saturday, but the club are already setting their sights on reaching the Championship as quickly as possible.

That's according to Elliot Lee, who has been integral to the club's success both this term and in their National League-title winning campaign last time out, scoring a season-best total of 15 league goals and putting in impressive performances.

Such was his impact on Wrexham's fortunes, Lee joined team-mate Arthur Okonkwo in the League Two Team of the Season, which was announced on Sunday night, while he also ranked 42nd in our list of the 50 best EFL players for the 2023/24 season.

Elliot Lee (right) and Paul Mullin celebrate promotion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back-to-back promotions always seemed in Wrexham's sights in August, too - and there'll likely be a similar thought process come the summer.

"We were quietly confident with the players we have in the dressing room and the staff we have that we could be around the playoffs and trying to get promotion in whatever way," Lee tells FourFourTwo prior to winning promotion to League One.

"But we were under no illusions that it wasn't going to be so tough again. We'd just been through a relentless National League season with Notts County, and they got promoted with us so we knew how good they are straightaway coming into the league, and there's obviously a lot of other good teams. Although there's three automatic spots and one playoff, League Two is still very hard to get out of.

"So I think we were quietly confident that if we all play to the best of our ability, kept our heads down and kept working hard then we could be up there. The ambition of the club is to get as high up the leagues as quickly as possible, but sometimes it's not as easy as that."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Goals have been aplenty at the Racehorse Ground this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

But first, Wrexham will enjoy the final two days of their League Two season against Crewe Alexandra and Stockport County, in what could potentially be a title decider on the final day. Goals seem inevitable regardless of what happens, with the Welsh side having managed to score 84 while also concede 51 so far this season. For Lee, though, that's been a great appeal of watching Wrexham games in recent times.

Anyone who's watched Wrexham for the last two or three years will know that it's not boring at all, especially at The Racecourse Ground. It's just pure goals," Lee adds.

"From an attacking point of view it's great - we're scoring loads of goals, but as a team, how we defend is also just as important and we were letting in far too many goals. It's good that we've managed to shut up shop a little bit. But as long as we're scoring more than the opponent, then we're not bothered."

More Wrexham stories

Tea with Will Ferrell, visits from the King, pictures in Hollywood: Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson shares the ‘craziest’ moments of the last two-and-a-half years.

‘Handsome enough for Peaky Blinders? I’ll take that from Ryan Reynolds!’ League Two hero Macaulay Langstaff on Wrexham rivalry.

'The owners are involved in everything’ Phil Parkinson reveals Wrexham’s recruitment blueprint – and what Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds said to make him ‘so determined’.