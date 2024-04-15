'The ambition of the club is to get as high up the leagues as quickly as possible - but we're under no illusions': Wrexham star highlights what's next after achieving League Two promotion

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Wrexham are aiming for even more success in the coming years after back-to-back promotions to League One

Players of Wrexham celebrate victory and promotion into League One following the Sky Bet League Two match between Wrexham and Forest Green Rovers at Racecourse Ground on April 13, 2024 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wrexham may only have just earned promotion to League One after dismantling Forest Green Rovers 6-0 on Saturday, but the club are already setting their sights on reaching the Championship as quickly as possible.

That's according to Elliot Lee, who has been integral to the club's success both this term and in their National League-title winning campaign last time out, scoring a season-best total of 15 league goals and putting in impressive performances.

