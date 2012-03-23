Wright: Man City needed Tevez to return

The Blues' 1-0 defeat to Swansea allowed Manchester United to overtake City at the top of the Premier League, and Wright says the time had come for Roberto Mancini to forgive the Argentinean striker.

Tevez returned after six months on the sidelines against Chelsea, coming off the substitutes' bench before setting up Samir Nasri to score the winner as the Citizens came from behind to snatch victory.

"They [the players] will welcome him in now, because they need him," he told Absolute Radio.

"When you look at the way they played against Swansea, I think he makes a difference because the way he plays, he only plays one way, he plays balls out; not literally, but he goes for it, literally goes for it every game.

"He runs, he chases, he harries, he scores goals, he does everything. He's the kind of player that he can make a difference.

"When you look at City you just can't see where it's going to come from at the minute with certain players, and he makes that difference, he could make that difference."

Wright added that the rest of the City players will not be bearing any grudges towards their controversial team-mate.

"Players won't worry about what's gone on this season. They will just be thinking that he can help us get across the line, it’s as simple as that.

"It's a very selfish attitude to have, but I'd rather have a Premier League winners' medal than not have Carlos Tevez, who could make a difference. This is just the way they'd be thinking."

Ian Wright was talking at the Absolute Radio Rock N Roll Football 'Lads Night In' event with Club Wembley raising funds to support The Prince's Trust. To find out more click here www.absoluteradio.co.uk/football and make a donation here www.justgiving.com/absoluteradio

By Andy Ha