Wright sacked by Barnsley

Barnsley assistant head coach Tommy Wright has been dismissed by the Championship club following allegations of impropriety in a newspaper sting.

The Daily Telegraph claimed former Leicester City winger Wright met with representatives from a fake Far Eastern firm and accepted a £5,000 payment after agreeing to help them profit from transfer deals.

Barnsley launched an immediate investigation which resulted in Wright's sacking on Thursday.

A club statement read: "Barnsley FC today terminated the contract of Assistant Head Coach Tommy Wright with immediate effect.

"A meeting between the club and Mr Wright was held this morning attended by club chief executive Linton Brown. After considering Mr Wright’s response to allegations in today’s Daily Telegraph about breaching FA rules over player transfers, Mr Wright was dismissed.

"The club was unaware of such matters or involved in any wrongdoing. The club will continue to fully investigate the issues at hand and will co-operate with the regulatory authorities as necessary."

Wright becomes the second man to lose his job following the sting, following on from Sam Allardyce's departure as England manager.

Allardyce's 67-day tenure as Three Lions' boss came to end by mutual agreement after he was filmed allegedly telling two men purporting to be from a Far East investment firm how they might "get around" FA regulations concerning the transfers of players under third-party ownership.