Xavi backs Guardiola to 'change the face of English football'

Xavi has backed Pep Guardiola to "change the face of English football" when he takes over at Manchester City.

Legendary midfielder Xavi was a key member of Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona team, which won 14 major trophies in just four seasons between 2008 and 2012.

Guardiola has since enjoyed a three-year stint at Bayern Munich, where he racked up seven major honours but still faced criticism for failing to win the Champions League.

However, veteran playmaker Xavi, who now plies his trade for Al Sadd in Qatar, expects his former boss to make a huge impact in the Premier League.

The 2010 World Cup winner told sc.qa: "It is a big opportunity for him at Manchester City. I think he will change the face of English football.

"If there is anyone capable of changing that mentality, it is Guardiola. It is a great opportunity but there will also be a lot of pressure, because everyone always expects a lot from Pep Guardiola.

"But he is without doubt one of the best coaches in the world at the moment."