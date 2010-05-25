Xavi: Cesc must leave Arsenal

Xavi is hungry for Fabregas to join him at the Nou Camp in the transfer window, admitting that if he wants to win trophies there is simply no other option.

GEAR:Get your Spain/Fabregas WC shirt

“It is criminal for a player of Cesc’s quality not to be winning the biggest prizes in football," the midfielder said.

"He really has no choice but to leave. He is making the right decision and I hope the Arsenal fans wish him well."

The Spanish international’s words are sure to spark fury amongst Arsenal supporters, whose patience has worn thin with the manner that Barcelona have gone about the transfer.

Fabregas has reiterated all along that he wishes any possible transfer to be complete before the beginning of the World Cup, but with Arsenal naturally unwilling to let their star leave easily, any deal within the next fortnight looks unlikely.

An offer for the 23-year-old is yet to be made, with Barcelona Director General Joan Oliver insisting on Monday evening that there is no rush to complete the deal before the World Cup begins.

The transfer is unlikely to be concluded anytime soon with the Gunners reportedly requesting a staggering £80 million for the services of the player, but an exit from the club still seems the most likely scenario.



By Joe Brewin



Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook