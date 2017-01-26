Xavi extends Al Sadd contract
Al Sadd will be able to count upon Xavi until 2018 after the iconic midfielder agreed an extension to his contract.
Spain and Barcelona icon Xavi has agreed a contract extension with Al Sadd that will see him remain at the club until 2018.
Xavi brought the curtain down on his decorated Camp Nou career in 2015, signing a two-year deal with the Qatari side.
The 37-year-old midfielder has now renewed his contract in the Middle East for a third season.
World Cup and two-time European Championship winner Xavi is captain at Al Sadd and helped the club to a third-place finish in his first Stars League campaign.
The Doha-based side sit second this season, three points adrift of leaders Lekhwiya with Xavi having appeared in all 17 matches, contributing six goals.
with us until 2018January 26, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.