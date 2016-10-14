Xavi: Pep will bring a 'revolution' to English football

Former Barcelona captain Xavi Hernandez has backed former boss Pep Guardiola to bring about a football revolution in England.

Xavi played an integral role in Guardiola's success at Barcelona in a reign in which he led them to 14 trophies.

And, speaking to BBC Sport, the former Spain midfielder said he believed Guardiola's work at Manchester City could have far reaching implications on the English game.



"If there is one person who can change the mentality of English players, of English football it is Pep Guardiola," Xavi said.

"I think he is one of the best coaches and I think with his personality, his exertion, his obsession with his job and with his personality he will have a very big chance there,

"Maybe [there will be] a big revolution with Pep Guardiola, now if you see the games of Manchester City you can see the style of Pep.

"His passion for football, his mentality, his style, everything is good about working with Pep Guardiola, he is absolutely one of the best coaches of the moment.

"He is obsessional about his style. He believes in it a lot. He always wants possession, he has an understanding of the game and he transfers this to the players.



"We made history with him at Barcelona, he was a fantastic coach and he made fantastic memories for everybody in Barcelona.

"I think Barcelona always have the best coaches, but Guardiola created a revolution in football, not only in Barcelona but in world football. For me, he is an example as a coach and as a player he was a big reference.



"For sure he gets angry. When you see Pep Guardiola on the bench you can see his passion for football, and he transfers this to the players. I know him and I know he can do that for the players."

City are top of the Premier League following an excellent start to the season under Guardiola, winning six of their first seven games.