Xavi still seeking silverware with Al-Sadd

Xavi has "the excitement of a kid" as he targets more trophies at Al-Sadd in the twilight of his career.

The midfielder won eight league La Liga titles as well as the UEFA Champions League four times during his time at Barcelona - signing off with a victory over Juventus in Berlin on the biggest stage in European club football.

As well as those club honours, Xavi has lifted the World Cup and the European Championship - twice - with Spain, making him one of the most decorated players in the history of the game.

After agreeing a two-year deal at Qatari outfit Al-Sadd, the 35-year-old is not content to merely see out his playing days in the Stars League.

"I am very proud to be here," he said in a media conference on Thursday. "I have the excitement of a kid and I want to keep on winning titles.

"I know many players who have played here. Many legends have been telling me wonders about it and I know that it's a competitive league.

"I want to win the title here and the Asian Champions League is also an exciting goal for me.

"I also want to share my knowledge of everything I learned at Barcelona. I want to bring all my Barca experience: the values, sacrifice, effort and humility.

"But this is a country where I can learn about football but also about culture, which will be enriching for me and my family.

"My contract with Al-Sadd is for two years and then I will be ambassador until 2022.

"First, I want to keep playing football. Everyone is excited about a World Cup in an Arab country. I am very excited as an ambassador.

"After that, I'll see what I'll do, but for now I'm just thinking about enjoying this wonderful stage.

"But I would like the Al-Sadd to play in Camp Nou, not only for me but for the team, as it would be a fantastic experience."