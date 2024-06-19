Quiz! Xavi or Iniesta? 10 questions on Spain and Barcelona's iconic midfield duo

Our latest football quiz is about one of the most iconic midfield duos of the modern era, as we present you with ten questions about either Xavi Hernandez or Andres Iniesta.

But how much do you know about them?

For more than a decade the pair ran the show for both Barcelona and Spain, with the pair instrumental in the success of the planet's best club and national teams during the late 2000s and early 2010s.

As the beating heart of the tiki-taka midfield, the pair won a bagful of winners' medals with Barca and helped Spain set new standards when they won three major international tournaments when they claimed victory at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Today's quiz is a nice and simple one as we prepare for Spain's latest Euro 2024 clash against Italy. There's no clock to fight against, just ten questions and the answer to each is either Xavi or Iniesta. Simples, as the kids all used to say during the Spanish pair's heyday.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you get right?

