Yaya Toure: Manchester City not yet a 'great club'

Yaya Toure believes Manchester City require success in the Champions League in order to be considered a "great club".

The Ivorian has won every domestic trophy with City but European success still eludes the club.

Having never progressed beyond the last 16 of the Champions League, Toure insists they must prove their quality on the continent as well as at home in order to be considered among the elite.

"We know that to be a big club we must continue winning important trophies and making our imprint in Europe," Toure said.

"If we do that, people will say Manchester City is one of the great clubs.

"The target is to try and compete as much as possible in all competitions.

"We know it's difficult because things can happen during the season like injuries, but we know we have the team and we have the squad. The mentality is positive."

Toure praised the work coach Manuel Pellegrini has done at City and revealed that all the players are happy to work under him, despite persistent reports that the Chilean could be axed to make way for Pep Guardiola.

"He's done brilliantly well in his three seasons here. The club and the fans are very satisfied with the way we play," Toure added.

"We have progressed very well with him. He is a very clever manager who always backs his players.

"He comes and chats with you and is very open with you. Not just with me but with all the players. He gets the best out of the players.

"We are all grateful and happy to work for him."