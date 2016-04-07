Yedlin ready to dent Leicester's 'great story'

Sunderland loanee DeAndre Yedlin is relishing the opportunity to "dent" Leicester City's Premier League title bid.

Leicester are currently seven points clear at the top of the table with just six games remaining and head to the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Yedlin's parent club Tottenham are Leicester's closest challengers for the title and the United States international knows he must minimise the threat of Leicester top scorer Jamie Vardy this weekend.

"As a full-back, you always have to be aware of where he is," the 22-year-old said.

"He likes to get into spots where you are not used to being.

"That’s why we have to be on our sharpest game and we have to be focused for the whole match.

"The whole Leicester thing is an unbelievable story, but it’s obviously one we are going to try and put a dent in this weekend."

Despite his allegiance to Spurs, Yedlin realises the enormity of the Foxes' historic run.

"Talking to a lot of the players here, they’ve been saying that, if Leicester win the title, it will probably be one of those stories they end up making a movie out of," he added.

"It’s a great story.

"You have to give credit to them, they have had an unbelievable season. They've played very well, kept it tight at the back and scored goals."

Yedlin's main focus, though, is on Sunderland's relegation fight, where the Black Cats are four points from safety.

"It's definitely going to be one of our most challenging games, but we can’t focus on them. We have to focus on ourselves right now because we have to get out of trouble," he commented.

"We have to get these three points any way we can.