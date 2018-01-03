Yoga calming Chelsea boss Conte

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has turned to yoga in a bid to curb his hyperactive touchline antics.

The former Juventus and Italy coach has urged English football's authorities to reconsider the hectic festive schedule in the Premier League for fear of it doing damage to players.

But when a tactician is so intensely animated as Conte, a rapid turnaround in fixtures can also take a toll in the dugout.

"I think I am well trained for this but to play every three days is a big effort not only for my players but also for me," he said, with his reigning Premier League champions set to face Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

"When you live the game in this way, when you finish you are a bit exhausted.

"Maybe in the future when I become older then I start to be more calm and to try to sit during the game."

4 - Antonio Conte is the 4th Italian manager to win the English top-flight title after Ancelotti, Mancini & Ranieri. Congratulazioni. May 12, 2017

In the meantime, Conte is tapping into an expert member of Chelsea's training staff and the ancient exercise regime geared towards physical and mental wellbeing.

"There is a person and I'm grateful to my club to have this type of person here," Conte explained.

"We do stretching and also at the end of the session a bit of relaxing, 10 minutes. This is good.

"I like and am very interested in yoga, I like to read books about these topics."