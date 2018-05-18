You know nothing - Wilshere hits out at journalist over World Cup snub
After being left out of Gareth Southgate's final 23-man squad for the World Cup, England's Jack Wilshere has hit out at a journalist.
Jack Wilshere says feeling he should be in the England squad does not mean he is "self indulgent" as he hit out at a journalist over his World Cup snub.
Wilshere was among the headline absentees from Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad for the tournament, along with Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.
The Arsenal midfielder - who made 38 appearances this season - subsequently complained about his omission, writing on Twitter: "I should be in the squad!"
Wilshere's outspoken response drew a mixed response and he responded angrily to a journalist who criticised him and suggested he had been badly advised on Friday.
"And what would you know about me or who gives me advice?" Wilshere posted on Twitter.
"Because I believe I should be in the squad means I'm being self indulgent? You know nothing."
England start their World Cup campaign against Tunisia before taking on Panama and Belgium in Group G.
