Young wants no let-up from in-form United

Louis van Gaal's men have climbed to third in the Premier League table after a run of five straight victories, including Monday's 2-1 triumph at Southampton.

Young, who is capable of playing as a winger or wing-back, has been impressed by United's run of form and is keen to add another three points against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

"It was tough at Southampton," he told United's official website.

"I think we didn't play as well as we could have in the first half and were lucky to go a goal ahead. I'm not too sure why that was but, in the second half, we came out and played some good football.

"Obviously, we got the goal and had to defend well again. I'm glad we held on and got the points because they are three massive points for us.

"It was a massive win. I think, like the manager has said, the momentum is building now.

"We wanted to get another win and knew it was going to be a tough place to come away from home after the last [away match] against Arsenal.

"We said we wanted another win on the road and we managed to do that - even though it wasn't easy at all.

"Every man was fantastic and I've been saying that for weeks now. The subs who came on were fantastic as well.

"We were delighted with the three points and we look forward to the game at the weekend now against Liverpool.”