Manchester United target CONFIRMS he's leaving his club this summer

Ruben Amorim is likely to be interested in the 21-year-old when the transfer market opens

Manchester United have been handed a huge transfer boost in the past 24 hours.

The Red Devils, who are hot favourites to sign Liam Delap and Matheus Cunha this summer, are looking to bolster their tame attack with Rasmus Hojlund having been heavily lambasted in the last few weeks.

Ruben Amorim is known to be a fan of the player in question, with the 21-year-old netting 12 goals and registering 20 assists in all competitions this season.

Manchester United on HIGH ALERT after star says he is leaving his club this year

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has a European final on the horizon (Image credit: Getty Images)

With their huge Europa League final to come this week against Tottenham, transfers aren't likely to be on top of the agenda for INEOS just yet, but the movement of certain players has already got supporters talking as to who Amorim could sign.

Cunha, who looks set to move from Wolves, will add another dimension to Manchester United's poor attacking output this term, but more bodies are needed, with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford linked with exits.

Alejandro Garnacho is known to be well liked by Serie A giants Napoli (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is Lyon star Rayan Cherki, who has additionally been linked with Liverpool, that has made a bold claim regarding his future this week. The 21-year-old France international admitted a new chapter is on the horizon whilst simultaneously slamming his current club in a shocking interview over on France.

"Last summer was tough," began the forward. "I know where I come from and what I’ve been through. Very few would have bounced back like I did. I started the season isolated, even though I never betrayed the club and gave everything for its badge. It wasn’t an easy season - I faced a lot of internal criticism, and many talked about my entourage, but the only person making decisions is me.

"I’m ready to try a new chapter in my career. Thanks to OL, the coach, the staff, the president, my teammates and all people at the club," admitted Cherki following Lyon's final game of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the Lyon academy graduate, who impressed in both legs of their Europa League quarter-final exit against the Red Devils earlier this season.

Rayan Cherki says he is ready for a new chapter amid links with Liverpool and Manchester United (Image credit: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, there is seemingly a reason Premier League clubs have in the past shied away from a move for Cherki, with the youngster perhaps not equipped to deal with the physicality or intensity in England.

It remains to be seen whether Cherki does move to England at some point in his career, with his goal catalogue alone enough to prove he is more than ready for a step up in quality.