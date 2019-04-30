Arsenal and Tottenham to lock horns for in-form Premier League midfielder

Arsenal and Tottenham are set to go head-to-head in a battle to sign Youri Tielemans this summer, according to the Daily Star.

The Monaco midfielder has excelled on loan at Leicester in the second half of the season, with the Foxes keen to acquire him on a permanent basis.

The Foxes face stiff competition for the Belgian’s signature, though, with the north London rivals both set to test Monaco’s resolve.

Tielemans, who has scored three goals and provided four assists in 11 Premier League appearances, is valued at £40m by his parent club.

“I’m feeling the love. When you score and you hear your name with the crowd singing ‘sign him up’ it’s fantastic to play in that atmosphere,” said the 21-year-old after Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

“As for my future, we’ll see at the end of the season. I'm just enjoying everything here and we’ll see after the next two games.

“I’m doing my very best to play at a high level and I will keep going until the end of the season and finish the two games on a high.”

Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino will be keeping tabs on Tielemans’ situation as attention turns towards the summer transfer market.

