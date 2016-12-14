Zabaleta relieved as Manchester City end 'strange' run

Pablo Zabaleta was relieved to see Manchester CIty return to form with a 2-0 victory over Watford.

The defender scored his first Premier League goal for more than two years in the first half on Wednesday and David Silva sealed victory late on.

City's first win in three league games keeps them in fourth place and within seven points of leaders Chelsea ahead of Sunday's crunch clash at home to title rivals Arsenal.

It was also their first home win in the league since September, with Zabaleta glad to give the Etihad Stadium support a victory after four top-flight matches without one.

"It has been a long time without a win playing at home - it has been strange," he said.

"It was not the prettiest game but we had determination to win the game. We had the clean sheet we have been talking about and were solid defensively.

"We were really good at the back and we took our chances. We deserved to win."

Zabaleta's goal saw him impressively volley home Kevin De Bruyne's cross after 33 minutes.

He added: "As a full-back you go into a game thinking you have to defend but when you have the chance to go forward especially at the far post and attack the space, it is good.

"It was a great cross from Kevin De Bruyne and a good finish for a full-back!"

Zabaleta's last Premier League goal had come in a 4-1 win at Sunderland in December 2014.