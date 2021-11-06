Zak Rudden strike helps Partick beat leaders Kilmarnock

Zak Rudden’s early goal was enough for Partick Thistle to win 1-0 at cinch Championship leaders Kilmarnock.

Thistle made an almost immediate breakthrough as Rudden timed his run in behind the defence and coolly lobbed keeper Zach Hemming in the third minute.

Hemming twice denied Stuart Bannigan while Daniel Armstrong had Killie’s best efforts of the first half as they trailed at the break.

Callum Hendry and Oli Shaw volleyed off target for the hosts while Hemming prevented Cammy Smith from making it 2-0.

Killie’s last chance disappeared when Jamie Sneddon saved Fraser Murray’s ambitious long-range free-kick and made another brilliant save in stoppage time.