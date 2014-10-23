Zaluska fine for Astra clash, insists Deila

The Polish goalkeeper was attacked in Glasgow in the early hours of Monday and suffered facial injuries that required hospital treatment, with police now looking into the incident.

Deila revealed that Zaluska will have no problem in being ready for Thursday's game at Celtic Park, where he is expected to take his place on the bench as back-up for Craig Gordon.

"Lukasz is fine," said Deila.

"Of course, he was a bit scared about what happened, but everything is good now. He has trained well for the last couple of days, so he is ready for the game on Thursday night.

"Mentally, I think there is no problem with him.

"He is training very well and seems comfortable. I talked to him, of course, about what happened.

"It is a police case now, I hope they can make it right and we just have to wait and see.

"Lukasz hasn't done anything wrong from our perspective. We just have to support him and also feel sorry for him, because that is a hard thing to go through.

"It is not a problem for me if a player wants to go out for dinner and do something social. Of course that is okay. He hasn't done anything wrong, he was out for dinner and that is perfectly right."