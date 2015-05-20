Zanetti hopeful over Inter swoop for Toure

Javier Zanetti is hopeful Inter's rebuilding mission under Roberto Mancini can begin with the signing of Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

The Ivorian has been strongly linked with a move away from City, with Inter and his former manager Mancini reported to be at the front of the queue.

Inter have struggled this season and could miss out on a place in Europe next season, but Zanetti has his eye on Toure and Paris Saint Germain midfielder Thiago Motta - who left San Siro in 2012 - to help lift the club back up the Serie A table.

"Yaya? We are at the stage where we hope that we can finalise a deal, he would help us make a step up in quality," Zanetti said.

"If Thiago [Motta] was to arrive he would give us a lot and know the surroundings.

"He has experience and quality - he’s one of the strongest midfielders I've ever played with.

"He is very intelligent, he understands how to run a game and at times when you are in trouble he can take the ball and manage the situation.

"Bringing in players like these would mark a step up in quality."