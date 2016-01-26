Zarate was 'uncomfortable' at West Ham

New Fiorentina striker Mauro Zarate has revealed he never felt fully comfortable playing for West Ham as he was not deployed in what he believes is his best position.

The 28-year-old moved to Upton Park in May 2014 but the Argentinian never established himself as first choice and had a brief loan spell at QPR.

Zarate joined Fiorentina earlier this month, returning to Serie A where he previously played for Lazio and Inter.

And he is confident that head coach Paulo Sousa will get the best out of him in a way that Sam Allardyce and Slaven Bilic did not at West Ham.

"I am happy to be back in Italy with a great team, and to show how I can play," he said.

"It is a good chance for me to get back on track. In England, it was good because English football is enjoyable, but I wasn't too comfortable with my role at the club.

"That is why I decided to come here. I prefer to play in a free, attacking role, one that allows me to roam.

"I have already spoken with Sousa and he has assured me I will have that here."

Zarate made his debut for Fiorentina on Sunday with a brief substitute appearance in their 2-0 win over Torino.