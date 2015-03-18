Ze Roberto: Brazil are not a one-man team

The Barcelona star has scored six times in his last three games for Brazil, including all four in the side's 4-0 friendly thrashing of Japan in October, as preparations continue ahead of the Copa America, which gets underway in June.

But Ze Roberto – capped 84 times for his country – is wary of reading too much into the 23-year-old's glut of goals.

"Of course Neymar is an important player, he is one of the best in the world at the moment, but I think that the group have been working well as team, with everyone giving their own contribution," the Palmeiras defender told ca2015.com, the official Copa America website.

"I do not see a dependency on Neymar."

Since taking charge for a second time in July in the aftermath of Brazil's 7-1 World Cup semi-final hammering against Germany, Dunga has delivered six successive wins, conceding just once.

"I see the team on the right path," added Ze Roberto.

"Dunga has only recently started his work but is already getting results. He has kept some players from the last World Cup and, at the same time, has promoted regeneration.

"He's put the team on the right track, with the ability to have a good Copa America and World Cup qualifying campaign.

"Brazil is going through a phase of transition, trying to return to where they once were, which was at the top of the FIFA rankings and winning titles.

"To return to being a feared side, there would be nothing better than taking the first step by winning the Copa America."