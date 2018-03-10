Zero shots but battling draw is one of Swansea's best, says proud Carvalhal

Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal hailed the backs-to-the-wall goalless draw at Huddersfield Town as one of his finest Premier League results.

The visitors faced 30 shots, attempted zero and had only 19 per cent of possession at John Smith's Stadium after losing Jordan Ayew to a straight red card in the 11th minute.

It was the first time since April 2012 that a team failed to muster a shot in a Premier League fixture, but a combination of desperate defending and a fine Lukasz Fabianski performance proved enough to frustrate the Terriers.

Carvalhal welcomed the "unbelievable" rear-guard as a potentially key moment in the Swans' fight against relegation.

"This is one of the best results in my opinion because of the circumstances and importance of the game," Carvalhal said.

"My players were brave, they fought a lot, the commitment was very strong.

"We defended really well. On the other hand, if we played with 11 players, we would put questions to Huddersfield."

0 - Swansea City didn't attempt a single shot in return - the last team to not attempt a single shot in a Premier League match was Blackburn Rovers vs Tottenham Hotspur in April 2012. Blank. March 10, 2018

Huddersfield's 30 attempts were the most by a team without a goal in a Premier League game since Manchester United's 38 against Burnley in October 2016.

Despite the missed opportunity, Huddersfield boss David Wagner was pleased with his players' endeavour.

"We are frustrated about the result, but the boys did everything right apart from score. Sometimes you need luck and we didn't have that today," he said.

"It's not three points, unfortunately, but it's a point we accept. This could be a crucial point in the end."