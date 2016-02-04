Zidane adds former team-mate to backroom staff
Stephane Plancque – a former team-mate of Zinedine Zidane – has been appointed to the Real Madrid backroom staff.
Zinedine Zidane has added to his Real Madrid backroom team by appointing former team-mate Stephane Plancque in a scouting role.
Plancque spent two years playing with Zidane at Bordeaux in the early 1990s and most recently worked as a scout at Lille.
His new job will reportedly see him analysing and producing reports on Madrid's upcoming opponents.
"Zizou called me to offer me the post. I was surprised and very honoured," Plancque told French publication 20 Minutes. "I have to confess I didn't really have to think twice about accepting.
"I'm thrilled to be working for such a big club. It's very fulfilling.
"If Zidane phoned me, it must be because he has total faith in me."
