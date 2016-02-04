Zidane adds former team-mate to backroom staff

Zinedine Zidane has added to his Real Madrid backroom team by appointing former team-mate Stephane Plancque in a scouting role.

Plancque spent two years playing with Zidane at Bordeaux in the early 1990s and most recently worked as a scout at Lille.

His new job will reportedly see him analysing and producing reports on Madrid's upcoming opponents.

"Zizou called me to offer me the post. I was surprised and very honoured," Plancque told French publication 20 Minutes. "I have to confess I didn't really have to think twice about accepting.

"I'm thrilled to be working for such a big club. It's very fulfilling.

"If Zidane phoned me, it must be because he has total faith in me."