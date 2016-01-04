Zidane the best man for Madrid job - Beckham

Zinedine Zidane was the best possible man to take over from Rafael Benitez at Real Madrid, according to his former team-mate David Beckham.

Benitez was sacked on Monday after just seven months in the job, with Madrid president Florentino Perez turning to club icon Zidane as the Spaniard's replacement.

And ex-England captain Beckham, who played alongside Zidane for three seasons at Madrid, has backed the legendary Frenchman to succeed.

"Does it get any better than this?" Beckham wrote on Instagram. "A man that has been the best at a game we all love, taking over of a club that myself and many more people love.

"Someone with drive, passion and also doesn't accept failure on any level.

"Taking over from a manager that has huge experience and respect in the game, but taking on a position he will relish.

"The best person for the job."