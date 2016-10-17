Zidane explains Madrid's toil for victories

Zinedine Zidane believes Real Madrid's strong work ethic lies behind their emphatic return to winning ways.

Madrid drew three consecutive La Liga matches before demolishing Real Betis 6-1 at the weekend to ease any sense of mounting pressure on their head coach.

The European champions were also held in their previous Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund and welcome Legia Warsaw for their latest Group F encounter.

"Players always need confidence and there are difficult times," Zidane said at a pre-match news conference. "Not bad, but difficult [times]. These things happen.

"What we did and what the players did was to work harder. It's not like they didn't work hard when we drew games, but if you work harder and have more intensity you have a better chance.

"That's what we did and now we have a new game in a new competition and we're concentrating on that."

He added: "The three draws in LaLiga were difficult but it's part of football. The only thing for us now is to think that it's a long season and be focused on each game that we have.

"It's important for the players to realise there's never any easy games. We are 22 unbeaten but it doesn't mean anything, it's nice but it's nicer to continue with the run."

Zidane confirmed James Rodriguez is fully recovered from a knock to the extent that the Colombia international stayed behind after training for extra free-kick practice.

And he expects a tough match despite Legia conceding eight unanswered goals over the course of two Champions League defeats to date.

"It's a 50-50 game for me," Zidane said. "We must prepare every well, focus on the job at hand and make life difficult for them from the first minute to the last.

"Goals come from hard work from the off in a game. The important thing is to get points. We need to think about ourselves and not what the other sides are doing.

"We will work hard, as we always do, to get the result. I'm happy with the side's work.

"When work is done well, we can achieve things."