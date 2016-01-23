Zidane: Real Madrid don't need new signings

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane does not feel his squad needs reinforcements before the end of the January transfer window.

The Santiago Bernabeu side sit four points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid and two behind Barcelona – who have a game in hand – at the top of La Liga.

The two Madrid clubs have also been handed a FIFA transfer ban which, unless appeals delay the process, will stop them from signing players for the next two full windows.

But Zidane does not have an urge to see the club dive into the transfer market during the final days of January.

"No, I don't think it is necessary to reinforce the squad," he said at his pre-match media conference ahead of Sunday's game at Real Betis.

"I am not going to look outside for what I already have inside."

Zidane also insisted he is keen to see Madrid keep defender Nacho, despite the 26-year-old only having made seven La Liga starts this season.

Serie A sides Napoli and Roma have been credited in an interest in the Spain international this month.

"Nacho is not leaving," added Zidane. "He is young, the future of the team, he trained well with total normality and nothing more. He won't leave.

"There are not three good centre backs, there are four - Nacho also counts. Better to have four like them than four that are less strong. I prefer to choose between these four and that is my responsibility, each week will be different.

"We have 26 players. Every week there are 18 players called and a starting 11. We will need everyone for sure."